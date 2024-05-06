Police appeal after bank card stolen and fraudulently used in Walsall
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a bank card being stolen and fraudulently used in Walsall.
By Lauren Hill
The bank card, which is said to have been reported stolen from a burglary, was used on Beatrice Street in Walsall at 3.30pm on March 30.
The man police want to speak to is in his early 30s, of a slim build with brown hair and a pale complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact West Midlands Police via live chat and quote crime number 20/701100/23.