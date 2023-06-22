Gary Powndland has a surprise ready for homecoming Civic Hall gig

Gary Powndland

The funnyman, whose Black Country humour has earned him 30 million views on social media, is performing on Friday night and has promised a special guest.

Gary, real name Jack Kirwan, has been working on a brand new two hour show with his writing partner and housemate Andy McBurney for his latest tour which is taking him as far afield as Newcastle.

The Scotlands estate based comedian said: "It is all a bit surreal. We are the first comedians to play the newly refurbished Civic Hall which is the jewel in the crown of the town centre.

"To be playing our home town, in one of the best venues in the country is just amazing. We have been working on a brand new show for this tour, and to be doing it in front of everyone we know from Wolverhampton will be great."

He added: "We have got a special guest who is only coming to this gig, so the audience will have a great night of proper alternative comedy."

Jack has been a gigging comedian for 12 years but his creation Gary Powndland became incredibly popular on social media during lockdown.

He said: "People think I've just uploaded some videos which got popular but I've been gigging for 12 years, but during lockdown it just took off.

"Andy and I have had stuff on BBC Radio 4 and been writing for years, but now is our time, obviously.

"I've got fans all round the world who love hearing my accent and jokes, people have come from Ireland to see our shows and we have even got fans in America."

He added: "This weekend we are in Wolverhampton, Manchester and Leeds but obviously we are all looking forward to our hometown gig the most."

But the 37-year-old Wolves fanatic is still getting used to having fans approach him.

He said: "I was at the James gig and someone, like a lot of them do, said they thought I was a lot fatter than I actually am, but its the camera angles we use."

Andy is looking forward to stepping onto the stage of the newly refurbished Civic Hall on Friday night.

The 44-year-old said: "I love the place, I've seen so many bands there over the years and to be performing in the main room will be brilliant."