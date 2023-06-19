Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival returning to Hickman Park with music and food

2022 Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival, Hickman Park, Bilston

The free Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival will take over Bilston's Hickman Park on July 16 featuring performances and inspirational speakers from 1pm-8pm.

Organisers based at the area's New Testament Church of God Bilston District which includes branches in Walsall and Willenhall, say the fun, family-oriented event aims to bring different communities together to experience the gospel message in a new and engaging way.

The guests will include the Generation Choir, Walsall singer Dalton Kerr, Bilston-based Unitee Church, who brought last year’s event to a rousing conclusion, will also feature, representatives from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association who will talk about their outreach.

Other attractions include No Limits to Health CIC and the Dr Bike cycling team, bouncy castle, face painting, food hub and stall holders.

Festival director and district leader Bishop Albert Watson said: “Last year’s event proved a major success attracting over 1,500 people from a range of faiths and nationalities. As the Festival name suggests, our aim is to inspire unity within our communities and demonstrate how the church is evolving to meet people’s needs.

"Many inquired when the next event would take place, so it was only fitting we returned for a further year. This year’s event promises to be better.”

In addition there will be a celebratory element to mark the 70th anniversary of the New Testament Church of God in England and Wales which was founded by the late Dr Oliver Lyseight in Wolverhampton in 1953. We will also commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of Empire Windrush with the first wave of West Indian immigrants, some of whom settled in the area.