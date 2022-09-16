Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Marston Singers 60th anniversary concert celebration

By Deborah Hardiman

A long-serving choir is marking its delayed 60th anniversary with a concert featuring a brass band.

The Marston Singers with former chairman Don Franklin in 2010
Tickets are on sale for the Marston Singers celebration which has resumed performances which halted two years ago due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Wolverhampton choir was launched in 1961, but after regrouping will now be celebrating with the community on October 1 with a show at Penn United Reform Church, in Penn Road, Penn, led by new conductor Ann Lambardi.

Guest performers will be The City Of Wolverhampton Brass Band.

Tickets cost £7 and under 12s will get free entry. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a raffle.

New choir secretary Linda Watkinson said: "This is actually our 61st year. Last year was our 60th anniversary , but we couldn't do anything due to the Covid-19 situation. We only got back together last October after one of our members did a ring round to see who was able to return.

"Fortunately 30 of us were able to come back, but others have had to give up due to changing circumstances in the last few years. We are trying to get everything back together and we're thoroughly enjoying singing together once more."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

