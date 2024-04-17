Road closures announced in Wolverhampton city centre for arrival of singer
Large numbers of people are expected to descend on Wolverhampton next week when Canadian singer Tate McRae performs, which has led to a number of road closures in the city centre.
By Lisa O'Brien
The 20-year-old, whose hits include Greedy and Exes, will perform at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on April 26.
The show, which is part of her Think Later tour and is sold out, is due to start at 7pm but bosses are expecting a large amount of the audience on site early.