Get set for free half-term fun activities with Wolverhampton Yo!

The Yo! wewbsite at yowolves.co.uk

The half-term offer gets into full swing from February 21 and continues throughout the week, with a range of activities, many of them free of charge and chosen by young people.

The programme includes multi-sports, arts and crafts, pancake games, mask-making workshops, theatre and dance shows, wild cooking and nature activities.

Gazebo Theatre will be running a week-long programme of music, film production, gardening activities, art and live theatre shows for children and young people aged from six to 17.

There will also be a range of activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities which have been organised by a range of providers including RUOE, Sassy Sensory and Voice4Parents.

These include sensory fun days, sports activities, arts and crafts, soft play, cinema trips and animal handling with the ever-popular Huggle Pets.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “As a council, we are delivering on our priority of giving children and young people the best possible start in life and the Yo! Wolves offer for February half-term provides a fantastic line-up of activities for children and young people of all ages and abilities.

“I would like to give our thanks to all of the local providers, volunteers and organisations that have worked with us to build this offer and I would encourage everyone to have a look at yowolves.co.uk, book your places and have some fun this February half-term.”

Councillor Mike Hardacre, cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: “I am delighted that there is such a huge range of opportunities for young people this half term and to see the Yo! offer getting bigger and better each holiday.