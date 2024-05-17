Some great musicals set to grace stages of venues in the region

For decades, this spectacle with an unforgettable score has entertained audiences young and old and, in some cases, has even gathered a cult following, such is its appeal.

Based on the biblical tale of Joseph and his coat of many colours, it follows the story of a hero who has vivid dreams which often come true, which make him very popular with everyone, but in particular his father. But his brothers are jealous and so decide to do away with Joseph. Do they succeed and what happens next?

This is a show which is rarely performed by adult am dram companies as the rights to the show are so hard to obtain, but one group who have been lucky enough to be given permission is Star-Struck Theatre Company, who will perform the “Joseph” from May 23-25 at the Mill Theatre within the Dormston Centre in Sedgley.

Songs from the show include “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door to Me,” “Go,Go, Joseph” and of course, the amazing “Joseph Megamix” which is one of the best finales to any show!

It is full of larger-than-life characters too, including the Elvis style Pharaoh, the deadly Mrs Potiphar and one of my personal favourite female roles, The Narrator.

In this production, seventeen-year-old Ethan Hamblett, from Halesowen plays the title role, with Ben Burdall from Telford as Pharaoh. What lucky guys they are because these are great musical theatre parts.

So for a host of fun, laughter and to see the famous coat of many colours, call 01902 283289 or visit seaty.co.uk to book tickets. For more information on Star-Struck Theatre Company, visit Star-Struck.org

From May 21-25 at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre, Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company is sashaying into town with “Kinky Boots the Musical!”

Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company in rehearsal for Kinky Boots

Based on a true story of a drag performer who helped to transform the fortunes of a Northamptonshire shoe manufacturer, and subsequently the movie of the same name, Kinky Boots is funny, feisty, and filled with frills and thrills, which will leave you feeling completely uplifted.

Director of the show, Kerrie Penrice said, “I know this show will have the audience up on its feet dancing, singing along and crying, both with laughter and a little sadness.

It is an all-round feel-good show, with a troupe of dancing drag queens to boot, pardon the pun! What’s not to like?”

The score of the show includes “Land of Lola,” “Not My Father’s Son,” “Take What You Got” and “The Most Beautiful Thing.”

So get those boots on and drag yourself down to the Lichfield Garrick now! For tickets visit lichfieldgarrick.com or call 01543 412121.

For more information on Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company, visit scmtc.co.uk

From May 24-25, The Arcadians Musical Theatre Company is presenting the Dolly Parton classic, “9 to 5” at The Crescent Theatre in Birmingham.

With music and lyrics by Dolly herself and based on her hit film ‘9 to 5’, this is an hilarious story of friendship and revenge. It is sometimes outrageous, hilariously funny, often thought-provoking, and a little romantic, a perfect piece of musical theatre.

Pushed to the boiling point, office workers Violet, Judy and Doralee concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, hypocritical bigot of a boss. Cue uplifting tunes and toe-tapping dances as they pour themselves a cup of ambition and live out their wildest fantasy, which is to give the boss the boot and take control of the company that had always kept them down.

I have performed in 9 to 5 myself and is so enjoyable both to be in and to watch.

For tickets priced at £12.50-£14.50, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

Meanwhile over in the Shropshire area, Curtain Call Theatre Company has taken on the mighty “Les Misérables School Edition,” which they will present at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from May 25-26.

This award-winning epic is an ambitious piece, but this talented group of young performers is certain to pull it off!

Set in the 1800’s in France, this is the tale of Jean Valjean who is sentenced to years of hard labour, simply for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his starving family.

Dreaming of a new life, he breaks his parole and subsequently spends years on the run, hotly pursued by police inspector Javert, who vows to find Prisoner 24601 and bring him to justice.

And so a story of adventure, love, heartache, and bravery begins.

The score of “Les Misérables” includes the musical theatre classics, “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear the People Sing”? “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own” all of which are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

The best word to describe this show is iconic.

Also at Theatre Severn, but this time from May 31- June 2, Get Your Wiggle On theatre group is presenting Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!”

The musical version is much lighter and cheerful than the Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist,” on which it is based, but nonetheless gives us a gruesome insight into life in the workhouse and child poverty in the 19 th century.

Orphan Oliver is sold by the town beadle Mr Bumble to an undertaker and his wife as a servant. On his escape, Oliver then meets The Artful Dodger and becomes part of a gang of young thieves and vagabonds led by the infamous Mr Fagin.

Of course there is happy ending, but not before we have sung our way through memorable songs including “Consider Yourself,” “Where is Love,” “Oom-Pah-Pah,” “I’d Do Anything” and of course the title tune.

I have performed in “Oliver!” three times during my theatre days and loved it every single time!

For tickets for either of these shows, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

That’s all for this time. Remember to send me all your news and good quality photos to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662, or follow me on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Break a leg!