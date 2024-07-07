Wolverhampton Grand Theatre unveils first ever panto poster as it celebrates 130 years of entertaining us

The foundation stone for the popular entertainment venue, in Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, was laid on June 28, 1894 and it inaugural panto back then was Sinbad the Sailor.

Performances of the show opened on Christmas Eve 1894 just two weeks after the theatre opened and now copies of the first poster and programme are displayed at the top of the foyer staircase leading to the dress circle as Wolverhampton Grand Theatre marks 130 years.

Until recently only the title and opening date of the first pantomime was known, but the material were discovered by Bradney Mitchell in a collection by his great great grandfather George Bradney Mitchell, who was born in Tettenhall Wood. It revealed the title role was played by British music hall star Queenie Leighton who was a star of pantomimes at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. She appeared in Sinbad the Sailor as Mrs Sinbad alongside Ted Young as Mrs Sinbad at The Grand theatre in Wolverhampton.

The poster and programme

The pantomime ran for 17 nights with four matinee performances.

George Bradney Mitchell

Grand Theatre communications manager Scott Bird explins: “This poster and programme are a crucial part of the Grand Theatre’s history and something we are very proud to have on display at the theatre. We have always known the title of our first pantomime, but very little more.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

"On our 129th anniversary in December last year I mentioned Sinbad the Sailor in a reflective Facebook post. To my absolute delight Bradney Mitchell commented on it with a photograph of the original poster he had used on the ‘Lost Wolverhampton’ page.

"Within days of making contact Bradney had brought the original poster and programme from the production into the theatre for us to see and we decided that it was a shame for such a historic item to be hidden away. Now we’re delighted to have it on proud display for everyone to see, back in its original home for our 130th anniversary year.”

Bradney Mitchell said: "The poster along with the show programme and a great many unpublished works of art by John Fullwood and John Reid, along with photographs by Edwin Haseler had been kept by my great, great, grandfather in his private archive.

John Bishop with his seat plaque at The Grand

"He had been intending to publish a book in colour entitled ‘Wolverhampton and its Environs’ to inform future generations of the changes for the better to the town of Wolverhampton at the latter end of 19th century. But at this time despite his experimentations in print, the colour printing process had not yet been commercially successful.

"130 years later I have been privileged enough to continue his wishes by publishing the information electronically to bring it to the attention of a wider audience. Something that was his main reason for collecting his archive. Having met with the management of the Grand Theatre, I acknowledged their importance not only to the theatre but the wider public and agreed for the poster and the programme to go on display there, so that they could be enjoyed by all.”

Sir Ian McKellan

Other panto memorabilia from iconic shows such as Mother Goose starring Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop and the award-winning in-house 2023/24 production of Snow White will also feature in the anniversary celebrations.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/10/23.Wolverhampton Grand Theatre panto launch for their production of Snow White..Kelle Bryan as Fairy Elementa..

The most recent panto was Snow White with a cast including Eternal singer and ITV Loose Women panellist Kelly Bryan.

Anyone with other memorabilia to share should contact the theatre via emailing: ScottB@grandtheatre.co.uk