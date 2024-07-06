Money Saving Amy: Wolverhampton mum’s six hot deals, including free theatre shows

Amy said: “Hello everyone. If you love bargain and freebie hunting then this week’s round up is for you!

“There are so many fab deals to take advantage of right now, enjoy!”

1) Amazon prime day

The infamous Amazon prime day is approaching, although this year it spans two days, the 16th and 17th of July.

The important thing about the deals you’ll see on Amazon prime, is ensuring you’re actually getting a good deal on a product you had been planning to buy.

You can check the price history of a product on www.camelcamelcamel.com and be sure to do a google search to check if the product doesn’t come up cheaper elsewhere.

If you’re looking to earn some Amazon credit to purchase your prime day bargains with, you can do this on a variety of apps.