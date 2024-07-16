TV great set for night of stories and laughter at Town Hall

Former Sky Sports Soccer Saturday anchor man Jeff Stelling will be appearing at Dudley Town Hall for a night of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment on October 31.

The presenter was the face of Saturday afternoon's on Sky Sports for nearly 30 years, working alongside football greats such as George Best, Rodney Marsh, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas to name but a few, and provided many memorable moments.

He'll take to the stage with his Sky Sports colleague Bianca Westwood to talk about his years on the show, behind the scenes anecdotes, favourite memories and what he really thinks about his own football club Hartlepool United.

Jeff will also be joined on stage by former Arsenal and Aston Villa star Paul Merson to talk about all things football and their memories of the show, as well as answer questions from the audience.

The evening will also feature the opportunity to buy sporting memorabilia and there are VIP tickets available to meet and greet with the stars of the show.

"He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood, his Sky colleague, as she hosts and roasts the anchor man!

The show takes place on October 31 at Dudley Town Hall, with tickets costing £29.50 or £65 for a VIP ticket.

To buy tickets, go to mpv.tickets.com/?agency=DBHV_MPV&orgid=55890&eventid=98957#/event/E98957