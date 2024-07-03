Big Interview: Faye Tozer Steps into exciting role as iconic Disney villainess

So her latest role, as the puppy-skinning fashionista Cruella De Vil in a new musical version of 101 Dalmatians, is quite the departure.

Playing the iconic villainess, Faye is particularly relishing getting into Cruella’s OTT range of outfits and black-and-white wigs. “We did a [publicity] photo shoot and I had a really fun day of getting dressed up as Cruella already. I did feel like I looked a little bit like Michelle Visage,” she laughs, referring to the Ru Paul's Drag Race judge and close friend to Steps, who collaborated with them on their 2021 single ‘Heartbreak in This City’.

When we speak just as Faye is about to start rehearsals, one of the key challenges of the role that she’s anticipating is finding her “Cruella voice”. “I think that is going to be a really fun process. I’ve played an Evil Queen in panto a couple of times, and so I feel like it’s going to go that way."

Faye Tozer

Because of her Evil Queen experiences, she’s also well versed in giving a good, rich cackle, which is something Cruella is infamous for. “You have to have good [vocal] stamina – it can be quite challenging to keep that sort of energy up. So yes, I’m prepared for that as well.”

Another task Faye has on her hands is to convincingly depict Cruella’s contempt for canines – a particular stretch for her, given she is a “huge dog lover” with two rescues of her own, Lelu and Korben. Indeed, Faye says one of the draws of the job is that they’re going to be touring with a real-life Dalmatian puppy, who will have a cameo in the show.