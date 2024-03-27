Express & Star
Close

Wolves is the butt of the joke as I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue lands at the Grand Theatre

Review: I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Plus
By Mark Drew
Published
Jack Dee

"Wolverhampton has won the English heritage most beautiful city award not once, not twice, not three times...not at all."

So started a night of frivolity and rib-poking at the Grand Theatre, courtesy of the team behind Radio 4's iconic show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

The host city took a battering, as is the tradition, and was described by host Jack Dee as "one wrong junction off the M6" – although Dee got his comeuppance when he pronounced Wightwick wrong, to howls of derision from the audience.

Following eleven sell-out tours from 2007, the multi award-winning antidote to panel games has been on tour, ending at the Grand Theatre in front of a packed house of adoring fans, average age just below 60.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular