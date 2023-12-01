Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announces next year's panto will be Beauty and the Beast

The theatre has announced Beauty and the Beast will be staged during the 2024/25 panto season.

It will be written by and star Ian Adams and Tam Ryan, the duo behind this year’s production of Snow White.

The storyline will take the audience into an enchanted castle with Princess Beauty who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under the spell of an evil queen, including a fearsome beast.

It will run from November 30, 2024 until January 5, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am online on Monday and public sales begin at 10am online on December 8.

Further casting will be announced soon.

Adrian Jackson, chief executive and artistic director of the Grand Theatre, said: “As we prepare to open Snow White this year, we’re already hugely excited about presenting a pantomime title, never before seen at the Grand Theatre next year.

"Beauty and the Beast will be another spectacular family pantomime, produced at the Grand Theatre with Ian Adams and Tam Ryan once again at the helm of writing and starring.

"There is always huge excitement around the Grand Theatre panto and we advise early booking to secure the best seats in the house.

"We look forward to welcoming the whole family at the most magical time of year."

Tickets start at £16.50 and a £4 booking fee applies to all purchases.