Dress rehearsal tickets offer for sold out All About the Fight dance show

The city's Flexus Dance Collective and Sterran Dance Theatre will be performing the revamped grime theatre production All About the Fight – Going the Distance on December 19.

Due to high ticket demand the dress rehearsal is being thrown open to the public at a reduced cost as the main show has sold out. The open dress rehearsal starts at 4pm and tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked via wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/visit-us/

Jade Barton

Performers will include grime rappers, Brightstar Boxing Academy which has gyms in in Shifnal and Walsall, and AATF Boys. The show is a collaboration with Wolverhampton rapper J Man, composer Mad EP and boxing coach Mitchell Roberts.

The empowering finale titled We Are Powerful features more than 40 young performers from across the region.

Flexus executive producer Amy Dalton-Hardy says: “Our artistic director Katy Sterran has been instrumental in developing the standard of work that is done with young people and diverse communities in the Black Country.

Mersadies Morgan

"The project underscores our focus of elevating and innovating grime dance theatre throughout the UK and generating new, resonant work that gives voice to communities and artists, representing and involving those who have traditionally been marginalised in the arts.”

The touring show which will be performed in Lincoln and Derby next year is aimed at uniting dance, sport, and music.

Katy Sterran adds: "Every movement and beat of this piece holds sentiment in its origins, layers and growth in its incredible journey, and imprints of the passionate people who have invested.

A Flexus Dance Collective performance in Wolverhampton in 2015.

"From its seed, I knew I wanted authenticity from the worlds of grime and boxing, and integrity in its testament to the fight within all of us, creating a team of influential practitioners from across sport and culture has been my most enriched collaborative journey to date. I am so excited to explode this work in our home city of Wolverhampton.”

The innovative show was first unveiled in April 2022 and was also featured in last year's Commonwealth Games entertainment programme.

Sponsors of All About the Fight included Arts Council England; Brightstar; England Boxing, Active Black Country; Arena Theatre; Wolverhampton Council; Wolverhampton Art Gallery; Wolverhampton University; Coppice Performing Arts School, in Wednesfield; One Dance UK; Outdoor Places Unusual Spaces; ConnectEd Partnership; Wolverhampton Cultural Education Partnerships and Social Nuisance.