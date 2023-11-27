Leeford Village episode 111: A kiss, and meat in Coventry

Previously in Leeford Village: Pippa is shocked that Ethel had heard every word about Billy’s ghost, but Ethel tells her that Billy stays at her house all the time and hasn’t visited The Cross. Edward decides to have some time to himself – it’s all been too much. Agnes opens her heart to Jasmine about her past. A stranger asks for directions to the launderette. He tells Zack and Allen that he wants to see Sherry, and Allen panics.

Ted arrives back at The Cross only to find Sally sitting behind the bar.

‘You okay, Sal?’

‘I guessed where you were.’

‘Oh, okay,’ says Ted, avoiding her gaze.

She walks around the bar, grabs him round the waist and kisses him. Not a peck, but the most passionate kiss that Ted can remember for many months.

‘How’s that, Edward Coleman?’

‘Ooh, well, very nice. Where did that come from?’

‘As I say, I know where you’ve been – to see Nigel Cleeve. You didn’t take a cleaver to him, did you?’

She doesn’t give him a chance to answer but, instead, kisses him again, lowering her hands below his back.

‘You are my knight in shining armour. Early night tonight, I think.’

‘You’ll get no argument from me, love, but what’s going on? I mean, I love it when you’re like this, and, I, well…’

‘Not often lost for words, are you, Ted? I’ve worked out what happened – the meaty smell, the noises, funny lights, you running over to Nigel’s and the fact that we know Vera has been out to get us when we fought her on the strike issue.’

Ted points towards the back room.

‘Let’s sit down and talk,’ he says.

As she sits next to him on the sofa, he tells Sally how he pushed Nigel over, giving Vera the excuse to call the police.

‘What happened, Ted? Did Stephen or Gary come round?’

‘She never made the call,’ replied Ted.

‘Why?’

Ted pauses, and smiles.

‘I simply reminded them that I know all about the deliveries from that meat factory in Coventry – you know, the one that should have been condemned but back-handers put paid to that.’

Sally gasps. ‘I’d heard a rumour, but is it all true?’

‘You bet it is. If I report this, Nigel will go down, his business will be finished, and that dodgy meat inspector who’s involved in the Coventry organisation will also be for the chop. So to speak.’

Sally slides her hand onto his leg. ‘I love it when you talk like this, Ted.’

‘Okay, but do you agree? Should we shop them? They deserve it.’

‘Hold on, Ted, how’s this for a plan? Let’s just threaten them again. Coventry and all that. Tell them that if they so much as switch on one light, make one ghostly sound or come into our pub after closing hours, everyone will know what’s been going on. Including the newspapers. We wouldn’t need Stephen and Gary!’