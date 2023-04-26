Review: Home I'm Darling a the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham

Home, I'm Darling is running at the Alexandra Theatre this week

Brought to the stage of the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham by Bill Kenwright, it tells the story of Judy, played by Doc Martin's Jessica Ransom, and Johnny, played by Eastenders Neil McDermott.

The pair appear to be a "happy couple" as they follow the social norms of the 1950s despite living in present time, with Judy staying home to cook the dinner and clean the house ready for her loving husband to return from a days work. But things start to unravel as they plot progresses, as the couple face financial difficulties and can no longer afford their "dream" lifestyle, causing a conflict that results in tension throughout Act Two.

From the moment the lights dimmed in the theatre and the show began, there was a feeling of being transported back in time, mostly aided by the attention to detail on the set, with each room in the house coated in busy patterns and garish colours.

Judy entered the stage and immediately complimented the 1950s-inspired set with her tailored dress and an apron tied around her waist – before she pulled an Apple laptop out of a draw and the audience erupted in laughter, facing the realisation that we weren't in the 1950's after all, and instead are stuck in a time-warp with our two protagonists.

The couple appear to be "perfect", with Judy able to anticipate her husband's every move, but it slowly becomes clear that Johnny feels trapped in this marriage, baring all the "power" and yet, he has none at all when he discovers Judy has hidden letters from him stating they have not paid their mortgage.

This results in a series of arguments in Act Two, portrayed with anger and passion by Jessica Ransom and Neil McDermott, as they show the audience the "ugly" parts of marriage that previously didn't fit into their picture-perfect life. At this moment, it felt I was finally able to see the couple for who they really are, beneath the perfectly polished surface.

Home, I'm Darling is a wonderfully entertaining production that transports you back to the 1950s, leaving the troubles of the modern world at the theatre's doors.