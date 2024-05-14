Dr Ranj Singh joins cast of & Juliet ahead of Wolverhampton visit

The show takes in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from October 7-12, with the cast also including Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

Dr Ranj said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I've been a fan of since it first opened.

"I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I've been working behind the scenes to make this happen, and it's an absolute dream come true.

"I can't wait to work with the incredible creative team and have the time of my life this year, showing the UK what I'm made of alongside an exceptionally talented and diverse cast. Bring it on!”

Dr Ranj is one of the country’s most recognised and well-loved medics and TV presenters, with a career ranging from NHS doctor, to author, to musical theatre star.

His foray into music and dance started in 2018, when Dr Ranj swapped his scrubs for sequins as a BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant, partnered with Janette Manrara.

The dancing duo also took part in the subsequent Strictly Live Tour in 2019.

Then at the start of 2021, Dr Ranj’s performance on ITV All Star Musicals roused the nation and received high praise from the judges, including Elaine Paige herself.

This led to him starring in his own sold-out West End show Scrubs to Sparkles later that year, alongside a host of famous faces.

He is co-creating presenter of BAFTA-award-winning CBeebies series, Get Well Soon and one of the resident doctors on the BBC1's hugely successful series Morning Live and was a regular presenter on ITV This Morning.

He has fronted a range of TV shows, including ITV's primetime series Save Money: Good Health, Save Money: Lose Weight and Dr Ranj: On Call; the W Channel’s Extreme Food Phobics; and was crowned winner of Season 2 of Cooking With The Stars.

Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The full creative team for the UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET includes Max Martin & Friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography) and Nina Van Houten (hair, wig and makeup design). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Tickets are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk