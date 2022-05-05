Review: Kinky Boots at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Lola and The Angels. Photo: Scott Bird/Bilston Operatic Company.

Based on a true story, with music by pop princess Cindi Lauper, this contemporary style musical tells the tale of a failing Northampton shoe company, Price & Sons, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. But when the owner passes away and his son Charlie reluctantly takes over the business, he realises it is time for a complete change.

Enter Lola, a larger than life drag queen who is desperate for a pair of boots which are strong enough to take her weight on stiletto heels. On the surface, they seem unlikely pals, but Charlie sees his chance and together he and Lola design a new range of boots and set out to turn the future of Price & Sons around. Little do they realise though that they have more in common than they could ever have imagined.

The score of the show, although not that memorable, does have a few standout moments, including a lively, exciting opening number, The Most Beautiful Thing in the World, which sees this talented company set the scene for what’s to come.

Lola played by Jaii Andrew. Photo Bilston Operatic Company

The role of drag queen Lola has become iconic in new musical theatre and it takes courage, a total lack of inhibitions and ultimate confidence to perform this unusual character. Jaii Andrew certainly has all of these attributes in spades.

An accomplished performer, Jaii transitions from Lola to Simon with ease and wowed the audience with a beautiful vocal rendition of Not My Father’s Son, bringing a tear to the eye. Add to that superb characterisation, vocal ability and dance technique and you have the ideal Lola.

The character of Charlie is also a coveted role and Alec White delivers a believable, natural performance, coping with some difficult songs for which the singing range is huge.

Lola and The Angels. Photo Bilston Operatic Company

Lola’s backing dancers, The Angels, played by Jack Baggott, Martyn Davies, Fergus Edwards, Jack Hobson, Zachary Hollinshead and James Thomas, certainly know how to strut their stuff in heels, and all created the perfect drag queen personas with glamour and glitz aplenty.

In complete contrast to the extravagance and pizazz of Lola’s world, the characters in the factory scenes of the show are gritty and realistic, probably because they are based on real people.

Mike James is every inch the homophobic as Don, with excellent comedy timing, while Nick Sullivan is funny, fussy and frothy and perfectly cast in the role of factory foreman George.

Imogen Wood is in fine voice and delivers an excellent comedy performance as love interest Lauren, and Amy Evans as factory worker Pat has the opportunity to show off her excellent dance skills in a duet with Lola.

There is an excellent vocal performance by Olly Derham as Harry and together with a talented amateur ensemble, the show is well balanced and enjoyable to watch.

On the technical side, the scenery is equal to that of the last professional UK tour and the lighting effects and costumes impressive, but “The Boots” are definitely the stars of the show!

The new wave of modern-day musicals recently released for amateur performance often require very specific stage effects and often tackle potentially controversial subjects, in this case particularly homophobia, but ultimately it is up the company performing to make the show their very own.

Bilston Operatic Company has done this to perfection. Kinky Boots is entertaining and thought-provoking in equal measure. There are laugh out loud moments and times when the tears will sting your eyes and, on the whole, it is fun and thoroughly entertaining.

It is good to see this talented amateur group back at the Grand Theatre and audiences can look forward to their performance of Peter Pan the Musical later this year.

For tickets, call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk