Birmingham Rep reveals £2.87m new look

Rep Executive Director Rachael Thomas, Young Rep Board member Janeel Brown, Claire Winteringham, Rep original architect Graham Winteringham, Rep Artistic Director Sean Foley, Rep Associate Director Madeline Kludje and Rep Young Board Chair Zarah Alam. Credit: Graeme Braidwood

Brand-new elements of the design include a fully-accessible front entrance and terrace which connects directly to the city-centre square, the first time The Rep has been able to welcome visitors and audiences through the heart of the building.

Other features include new café, bar and restaurant spaces and new 10ft signage that welcomes visitors from across the square.

The newly refurbished Rep theatre. Photo by Kris Askey.

Artistic director of The Rep, Sean Foley said: “First founded in 1913 by Barry Jackson, Birmingham Rep is the longest-established of Britain's building-based theatre companies - it is simply one of Birmingham’s crown jewels.

"Now, 50 years since The Rep moved to its iconic ‘new’ home on Centenary Square, we are thrilled once again to renew the Company by re-modelling this beautiful building.

"The theatre will, for the first time, have a front door and the new bars and foyers will ensure we can give audiences and all of our visitors a great night out from the moment they first step into the building.”

Executive director of The Rep, Rachael Thomas added: “With thanks to Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, and all our generous funders, we have been able to lay the foundations for a fantastic future at The Rep past our 50th anniversary on the square.

"We are now able to welcome visitors direct from the recently reimagined Centenary Square and ensure an accessible, high-quality theatre-going experience for all who visit Birmingham’s only premiere producing theatre.”

The newly refurbished Rep theatre. Photo by Kris Askey.

Anita Bhalla, interim chair of Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Rep is one of our city’s iconic cultural venues and amongst many that will take centre stage as the region hosts the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer.

"It’s fantastic to see that The Rep’s public spaces have been transformed to provide better accessibility and hospitality for people to enjoy. .

“Our £2 million investment into The Rep is part of our work to support our creative industries cluster and to drive forward inclusive economic growth."

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street added: “It is wonderful to see the fantastic transformation of The Rep, which continues to be such an important institution and destination in our City.

"I hope countless new visitors and audiences will now come and enjoy everything this brilliant theatre has to offer.”