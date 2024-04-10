Glittering coin collection exceeds £100,000 at auction for Staffordshire client

The glittering single owner collection was sold on behalf of a Staffordshire client by Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park.

Catalogued across 50 lots, the collection included gold and silver proofs, boxed coin sets and sovereigns.

Highlights included a Royal Mint London 2012 ‘Citius Altius Fortius’ – Faster Higher Stronger – set of nine gold proof coins commemorating the Olympics, selling for a hammer price of £6,400, and a cased set of 1893 English proof coins fetching £6,200.

The 500th anniversary gold proof sovereign collection sold £4,700

A 500th anniversary gold proof sovereign collection sold at £4,700, an 1887 Victoria Jubilee cased set of proof coins made £4,600 and a UK gold proof four coin boxed sovereign set from 2002 fetched £3,700.

Other highlights included a boxed Royal Mint 2004-2007 £1 Bridges Collection, selling at £3,600.

This Royal Mint London 2012 set of gold proof coins commemorating the Olympics sold at £6,400.

The four capsulated gold proof coins depict landmarks the Forth Rail Bridge (2004 coin), Menai Straits Suspension Bridge (2005), Egyptian Arch Railway Bridge (2006) and Gateshead Millennium Bridge (2007).

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: “It was an amazing result for the huge coin collection.

“The impressive collection doubled the estimates and realised in excess of £100,000.”

To book a free valuation of coins or any type of item, call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.