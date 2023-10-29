Notification Settings

Museum putting on half-term spooks and spells workshops

Staffordshire entertainment

Halloween's just round the corner and young families looking to join in the scare season are being invited to craft workshops at the Museum of Cannock Chase.

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 10/10/2023.Museum of Cannock Chase Spooks and Spells on Tuesday 31st Oct. Pictured is Louise Rushworth..
Some time slots are still available for 'Spooks and Spells' on Tuesday which the organisers at the attraction in Valley Road in Hednesford near Cannock say is suitable for youngsters, aged 3 to 11. The cost is £5 per child.

There are currently places left for the 12.45pm an 2pm sessions which include themed art & crafts and activities, the outdoor trail will also be opened.

Book tickets in advance for half-term Halloween craft sessions

Lots of spaces are available for the Magic and Mystery' sessions being held on Thursday(2) featuring wizard themes. Wand making will be including at both activity days.

Museum assistant Amanda Skipp says: "We run the Halloween craft workshops every year and they tend to be well attended. We have fantastic staff and fantastic crafts and there is lots to do here.

"The coffee shop will be open. We'll be wearing costumes and we're looking forward to seeing the families wearing theirs too.

"It is best if people book beforehand so as not to be disappointed."

To book places for both events telephone the museum office on 01543 877666. It is open to visitors Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am-4.30pm with last admission at 4pm.

