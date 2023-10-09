Maureen Nolan among panto cast bringing Snow White to Cannock this Christmas

The Nolan sister will be playing the Wicked Queen Cruella in the PMA Productions pantomime, which will run at The Prince of Wales Theatre from December 23 to December 30.
She is joined by Harriet Yorke as Snow White, Keith De Winter as Dame Duddles, Aidan Charles Waller as Prince Valentine, and Tony Howes as Muddles.
Maureen Nolan is returning to PMA Productions after a 22-year hiatus and is currently touring the country as Ruth in the musical adaptation of Calendar Girls.
She also previously played the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers.
To book tickets for Snow White go to boxoffice.wlct.org or call 01543 578762.