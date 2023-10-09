Notification Settings

Maureen Nolan among panto cast bringing Snow White to Cannock this Christmas

Maureen Nolan among panto cast bringing Snow White to Cannock this Christmas

Maureen Nolan is in the mood for panto as she gathered with fellow cast members to promote the 2023 Cannock pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The cast of the Snow White pantomime which will run at the Prince of Wales theatre in Cannock this year: Tony Howes, Maureen Nolan, Keith De Winter, Aidan Waller and Harriet Yorke, with dancers from Studio 5, Rugeley.
The Nolan sister will be playing the Wicked Queen Cruella in the PMA Productions pantomime, which will run at The Prince of Wales Theatre from December 23 to December 30.

She is joined by Harriet Yorke as Snow White, Keith De Winter as Dame Duddles, Aidan Charles Waller as Prince Valentine, and Tony Howes as Muddles.

The cast of the Snow White pantomime which will run at the Prince of Wales theatre in Cannock this year.
Maureen Nolan is returning to PMA Productions after a 22-year hiatus and is currently touring the country as Ruth in the musical adaptation of Calendar Girls.

She also previously played the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers.

Former Nolan sister Maureen Nolan as Wicked Queen Cruella and Keith De Winter as Dame Duddles joke around.
To book tickets for Snow White go to boxoffice.wlct.org or call 01543 578762.

