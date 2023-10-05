Aled Jones set for date at Lichfield Garrick

Aled Jones

He will be at the Lichfield Garrick on Monday, April 15 with his Full Circle tour and he said: “I’m really excited.

"I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career.

"There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book – it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course see my wonderful fans.

“There have been some incredible moments – meeting Royalty, playing concert halls all over the world, singing at Bob Geldof and Paula Yates’s wedding – and, of course, recording Walking In The Air, right through to Songs Of Praise and Classic FM.

“The show will be stories and songs from across my career. I’ll be singing some of my favourites, telling some of my stories, and showing previously-unseen photographs. Who knows, the audience might even get to ask a few questions.”