Art in the spotlight at Tamworth festival

By Matthew PanterStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

An exciting two-day Art of Tamworth festival is heading to Tamworth this month.

A performance from last year
Hosted by New Urban Era the festival, on September 9-10, will bring together the best of what the group has to offer.

It will take place in Tamworth Castle Grounds and will see visual artists, including Wingy and N4T4, painting large scale murals.

There will be Trapeze performances and workshops from the Flying Peach, environmental and recyclable art workshops, a sculpture trail from South Staffordshire College and yoga sessions from Octavia and Om and Midlands Yoga.

Nue founder Vic Brown said: "The concept behind Art of Tamworth is to bring together everything NUE has to offer over one weekend and giving opportunities to local artists and creative venues to promote themselves to the wider public."

A We Love Tamworth main stage will host grassroots music from some of the town's most loved bands while Nue will present a Beatbox showcase from UK Beatbox champion ABH and Spoken word performance from Joe Cook.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music at a number of venues across town centre including The Market Vaults, Tamworth Tap and The Old Bank House.

"We are excited to work in partnership with the Tamworth creative community to host our first Art of Tamworth weekend festival and hope to see the event grow moving forward," Mr Brown added.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

