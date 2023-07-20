Notification Settings

Cannock amateur dramatic group to perform Alice in Wonderland pantomime

By Eleanor Lawson

A "bonkers" new production of Alice in Wonderland will be performed by a local amateur dramatic group in Cannock.

Alice in Wonderland runs at the Prince of Wales Theatre in September.
The musical pantomime by Cannock Chase Drama Society will be at the Prince of Wales Theatre from September 21-24.

The production is an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved children's book of 1865 about a girl's bizarre adventures through Wonderland.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £13 for students and over 65s, and £10 for children under the age of 16.

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £48.

For more information or to book tickets, go to cannockchasedrama.co.uk or princeofwales.live.

You can also email cannockchasedramasociety@gmail.com or call 01543 578762.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

