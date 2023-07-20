Cannock amateur dramatic group to perform Alice in Wonderland pantomime

Alice in Wonderland runs at the Prince of Wales Theatre in September.

The musical pantomime by Cannock Chase Drama Society will be at the Prince of Wales Theatre from September 21-24.

The production is an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved children's book of 1865 about a girl's bizarre adventures through Wonderland.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £13 for students and over 65s, and £10 for children under the age of 16.

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £48.

For more information or to book tickets, go to cannockchasedrama.co.uk or princeofwales.live.