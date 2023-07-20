Cannock amateur dramatic group to perform Alice in Wonderland pantomime

The musical pantomime by Cannock Chase Drama Society will be at the Prince of Wales Theatre from September 21-24.
The production is an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved children's book of 1865 about a girl's bizarre adventures through Wonderland.
Tickets cost £16 for adults, £13 for students and over 65s, and £10 for children under the age of 16.
A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £48.
For more information or to book tickets, go to cannockchasedrama.co.uk or princeofwales.live.
You can also email cannockchasedramasociety@gmail.com or call 01543 578762.