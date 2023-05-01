Thousands turn out across the county to mark the eighth Staffordshire Day

The Staffordshire flag flying above the department of levelling up

A food festival, garden party and breakfast train were held over the weekend and the county's historic flag flew over the Levelling Up, Housing & Communities in Wolverhampton.

We're celebrating with the people of Staffordshire with their historic county flag #StaffordshireDay pic.twitter.com/hiTUJm2SjG — Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (@luhc) May 1, 2023

This year’s theme was sustainability, celebrating the many ways the county is doing its bit to reduce its impact on the environment.

The Big Green Poetry Competition project invited residents and local poets to submit poems on themes around sustainability and Staffordshire’s environmental treasures. On May 20 Stafford Library will host a poetry event to celebrate the winning poems.

A food festival was held at The Trentham Estate, including chef demos, baking competitions and artisan stalls.

The National Memorial Arboretum, at Alrewas, had a family fun day including giant garden games, craft activities and outrageous Garden Bugs characters causing mayhem.

There was also a plant hunter’s fair at Weston Park in South Staffordshire, featuring plants from all over the world and experts offering advice on choosing the best plants for your garden.

Phillip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “Staffordshire Day is our annual celebration and once again it was great to see so many people, organisations and attractions joining in the fun.

“This day is a great opportunity for us to showcase everything our wonderful county has to offer, from our rich history and heritage to our stunning locations and fantastic attractions.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s celebrations such a huge success, including our tourism businesses and everybody who put on an event.”

Two Michelin-starred chef, Niall Keating from Lunar Restaurant, in Barlaston, near Stone, also created an exclusive recipe for Staffordshire Day, which celebrates the traditional flavours of Staffordshire oatcakes. To complement the oatcakes, Lunar's bar manager, Dominic Harvey, created a Grape Must Collins cocktail, making it the perfect brunch combination to enjoy at home.

People can download the Staffordshire oatcake recipe at staffordshire.gov.uk\StaffordshireOatcakeRecipeCard