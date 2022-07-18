Around 700 people gather for Black Country Multicultural Day

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/07/22.Black Country Weekender at Himley Park.....

Crowds gathered in the sweltering sun in Dudley town centre on Saturday for Black Country Multicultural Day which boasted a string of live acts.

The likes of Bhangra Smash Up, Top Church Choir, The Rat Pack tribute band featuring ITV weatherman Des Coleman, all performed at the event.

It marked the second time it has been held with the aim of bringing people from across Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton together.

Organiser Frank Prazer, who has spent between six to eight months pulling the event together, said: "It's (been) absolutely rammed, it's been very busy. We've had stilt walkers here since the morning and we've had people from all cultures here, together, standing next to each other – and we've just been enjoying the day and the sun together.

"There's been about 500 to 700 people (attending) and it's been a really really good day, everybody is being kept replenished too to make sure nobody is collapsing in the sun."

The 51-year-old used to live in Netherton but moved to Bedfordshire last year – making a special return to the borough for the Black Country Multicultural Day celebrations.

"I moved last year and this year I've come back and done it again," he said. "With thanks to the National Lottery, Arts Council and Dudley Council as well for the funding that we've had to put this on.