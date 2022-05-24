Labyrinth Challenge

At 1000ft, the Labyrinth Challenge is said to be one of the most spectacular inflatable obstacle courses in the world, jam-packed full of jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams, giant balls, corkscrews and more.

Thrill-seekers will bounce their way through five different challenge zones, taking on the lava, jungle, toxic, combat and ocean zones, to let everyone release their inner child.

While the main Labyrinth Challenge is height restricted to those taller than 1.2m, it will be accompanied by the Mini Labyrinth Challenge, suitable for all ages and perfect for smaller children.

The Mini Labyrinth Challenge brings story book and video game adventures to life, creating a crazy fantasy world of bouncy fun and inflatable obstacles, through Egyptian, Arctic, jungle and Jurassic zones.

The Labyrinth obstacle courses will be set up in Tamworth Castle Grounds throughout Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. Slots can be booked online now via tamworthartsandevents.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £10 per adult, £8 for under 16s and £5 (all ages) for the Mini Labyrinth Challenge. This event is expected to be very popular, so early booking is advised.

It’s all part of a three-week festival of fun that is being planned for Tamworth Castle Grounds this summer to coincide with celebrations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This looks like a really fun event for the whole family and we’re delighted to be bringing it to our wonderful Castle Grounds this summer. This year we’re going all out on our Arts & Events programme and will be revealing more details on this soon. In the meantime, check out the inflatable obstacle course and see if you’re up to the challenge!”

Other events already confirmed include two huge summer concerts: The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Russell Watson and The Overtones on Saturday, July 23, and Here & Now the Very Best of the 1980s, featuring Belinda Carlisle, Howard Jones, Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins, Boney M, The Fizz, Toyah and Katrina of The Waves on Saturday, August 13.