Vintage and Handmade Festival returning to RAF Cosford in May

Vintage fun

The festival brings together vintage retailers and craft stalls with live music and family entertainment.

From the glamorous art deco era of the 1920s, through to the bold colours and power suits of the 1980s, vintage fashion stalls will have them all.

In the Handmade Marquee visitors will find local creators showcasing and selling their handcrafted products, with some live demonstrations.

A spokesman for the museum said: "There will be plenty of live music taking place over the festival weekend for visitors to sing along and dance to. From 20s and 30s show tunes to 40s swing and 60s and 70s pop, there will be musical genres to suit all tastes.

"A variety of vintage cars and caravans will be on display alongside the Museums aircraft over the festival weekend. Re-enactment groups will be engaging visitors with period settings, talks, demonstrations and displays.

"Family friendly activities await the Museum’s youngest visitors. There will be plenty of fun at the vintage fairground with swing boats, chair o planes, coconut shy and high strike. Step aboard the Hercules for stories about dragons, Norse gods and fairies from the storyteller, or dress up and take a souvenir picture in the vintage photo booth."