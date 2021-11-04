Chris Ramsey's 2020 Tour, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre - Review

It’s the first time Chris Ramsey has named his tour after a year, he says, and it hasn’t gone to plan.

The comedian, popular podcaster and TV presenter brought his 2020 tour to Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Wednesday.

It may be a year after he planned but it was worth the wait.

There were plenty of laughs from the moment he walked out on stage, revealing he had been mistaken as a barman by a member of the audience just beforehand - err, maybe the guy’s wife had booked the tickets.

After covering some topical subjects - such as poking fun at the recent panic buying of petrol - he had plenty of humorous stories about family life.

From the little white lies you tell your children, to them throwing you under the bus at the worst possible times, his quips on parenthood went down well with the audience.

There were also entertaining stories about what happens when Alexa goes rogue, how he never manages to draw the perfect bath and a trip to the theatre that didn’t quite go to plan.

He told the audience it was great to be back touring, joking that he was a retired professional dancer for 18 months during lockdown as one of the last things he did was take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

And he didn’t leave without recalling a few stories from behind the scenes.

The show ultimately ended with an embarrassing but very funny tale of the lengths he had to go to keep his identity secret before he was even revealed as a contestant.

It was a performance with lots of energy and giggles - my cheeks were hurting by the end from laughing so much.

His friend Carl Hutchinson also did a 30 minute set as his support act and was well received.

With a similar style of comedy, they bounced off each other well.

It’s a double thumbs up from me.

