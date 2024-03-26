43 photographs of Wolves players and matches from the past - capturing the nostalgic charm of 20th century football
Few clubs evoke the same sense of tradition, passion, and nostalgia as Wolves, And as unofficial guardians of the some of the club's heritage (via our photo archive), we have decided to embark on a journey through time, delving deep into the Express & Star archives to unearth 43 captivating images of Wolves players and matches from the past.
These photographs, spanning from the early 1900s to the vibrant days of the 1970s, serve as a portal to a time when football was to many not just a sport, but more of a way of life—a communal experience that bound communities together.
Each image tells a story - a snapshot frozen in time, preserving moments that defined the club's journey through the 20th century. For that reason, we've left most of the captions as they were, written on the back of hard copies in our old archive.
Through the lens of nostalgia, we pay respect to the players who donned the gold and black and the fans who watched them, their exploits etched into the fabric of both local lore and the wider footballing world.