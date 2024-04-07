66 photos of Old Skool ravers descending on Wolverhampton for Back To The Roots festival
Ravers from across the country descended on Wolverhampton on Saturday for Back To The Roots - a good old fashioned 90s-style rave with the biggest line-up of Old Skool dance music stars you could possibly imagine.
The rave kicked off at The Hangar at 2pm, and concluded at 2am this morning, with a who's who of rave icons performing throughout the day and night.
Every corner, including some of the attire on display, genuinely captured the essence of a bygone era, reigniting the spirit of a scene that spearheaded the biggest youth culture movement since the 1960s.
Below is are more than 60 pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield, who attended the event. If you were there, there is a chance you'll be able to find yourself below.