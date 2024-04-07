66 photos of Old Skool ravers descending on Wolverhampton for Back To The Roots festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rave kicked off at The Hangar at 2pm, and concluded at 2am this morning, with a who's who of rave icons performing throughout the day and night.

Every corner, including some of the attire on display, genuinely captured the essence of a bygone era, reigniting the spirit of a scene that spearheaded the biggest youth culture movement since the 1960s.

Below is are more than 60 pictures taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield, who attended the event. If you were there, there is a chance you'll be able to find yourself below.

On the dance floor.

Correct England shirt year.

Photographer photographing a photographer.

Outside the venue.

Posing for a photo with Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield.

He looks the part.

Peace.

A lot of people were happy to have their picture taken by Express & Star photographer Tim Thursfield.

Original hat.

There literally wasn't an unhappy person around when we were there on Saturday afternoon.

One of the servers.

Buying drinks.

An authentic rave reunion.

Hands in the air.

Raver in sports kit.

What a dance floor.

Authentic zippy.

Selfie with a beer.

Horns and whistles.

Iconic dancing.

Staying hydrated.

The venue's lighting was awesome - genuinely reminiscent of raves in the late 80s-early 90s.

Peace.

Throwing shapes.

Good moves.

Lights and lasers.

He can dance.

On stage.

Back To The Roots. One of the artists performing.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 06/04/24.Back To The Roots, Oldskool Rave at The Hangar, Wolverhampton..

On the decks.

Back To The Roots,