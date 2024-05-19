Nature, architecture and more in stunning images captured by the stars of Newport Photographic Club
Newport Photographic Club members have had their focus on a number of competitions and talks as they celebrate 40 years.
The club had talks on architectural photography and double exposure techniques plus a competition against Tettenhall Photographic Club.
They also took part in an interclub competition with 10 other groups in Shropshire and came joint first.
The club has staged a continuous slide show at The Hub in Newport and a display at the Guildhall as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
Members also took part in their second open competition of the year which was judged by Dave McGuire and Ralph Duckett.
The Advanced Prints was won by Norman O’Neill with Tulip Demise with Phil Green taking second and third with High Tide and Red Necked Falcon in Flight.
Maria Macklin was fourth with UK Expo 2022 Pavilion and Howard Broadbent fifth with Caught on Camera.
In the Advanced PDIs section, Edward Kosinski won with The Greek Theatre Taormina. Runner-up was Andy Brooks with Three of a Kind and Norman O’Neill was third with Eyes on the Ball. Andy Brooks (Kestrel With Kill), Bill Spencer (Canary Shouldered Thorn Moth) and Alan Gripton (Kate Couriel) made up the top six.
For Intermediate Prints, Rob Gormley won with Arran while John Ridgway (Lily Pond, Bodnant) and John Ridgway (Been Round the Block Once or Twice) were second and third. Brian Truslove (What You Lookin’ At?), Caron Malcolm (Birmingham Skyline from the Library) and Rob Gormley (The Flower Seller) made up the top six.
In the Intermediate PDIs section, Phil Danby (Stairs or Lift) won, with Stephen Haycock (Cross Orb Weaver Spider), Ian Garnham (Waiting in the Rain) and Phil Danby (Charlie) making up the top four. John Ridgway (10k Runner at the Mill) and Tony Errington (Busy Male Whitethroat) secured top six spots.
The club is planning a number of events this year to celebrate its anniversary and past members of the club have been invited to get involved by emailing secretary@newportphotoclub.com. The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall, Harper Adams University. For more details, visit newportphotoclub.com.