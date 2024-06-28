We went to Forest Live at Cannock Chase & it was a beautiful family affair
Thousands of revellers flocked to Cannock Chase as pop superstar Anne-Marie kicked off Forest Live festival with a night to remember.
Anne-Marie thrilled a stunning concert venue right in the heart of Cannock Chase’s beautiful wilderness.
Swathes of fans, including many young children soaking up their first concert experience, enjoyed a magical opening to the three-day Forest Live extravaganza that also brings The Charlatans, Johnny Marr and Olly Murs to headline over the next two nights.
This was a true family affair, though. Anne-Marie’s list of smash hits, so familiar from radio, seemed endless as she belted out, among many others, ‘Alarm’, ‘2002’, ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘Rockabye’.
It was a bitterly cold evening as the recent heatwave subsided on Thursday night, but the singer’s 90-minute set from 9pm flew by.