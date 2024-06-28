We went to Forest Live at Cannock Chase & it was a beautiful family affair

Anne-Marie thrilled a stunning concert venue right in the heart of Cannock Chase’s beautiful wilderness.

Swathes of fans, including many young children soaking up their first concert experience, enjoyed a magical opening to the three-day Forest Live extravaganza that also brings The Charlatans, Johnny Marr and Olly Murs to headline over the next two nights.

This was a true family affair, though. Anne-Marie’s list of smash hits, so familiar from radio, seemed endless as she belted out, among many others, ‘Alarm’, ‘2002’, ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘Rockabye’.

Family fun at Forest Live at Cannock Chase

It was a bitterly cold evening as the recent heatwave subsided on Thursday night, but the singer’s 90-minute set from 9pm flew by.