Unique dining experience where diners put their 'trust' in award winning chef and guess the dishes extended

Trust at Six by Nico gives diners a blank piece of paper for the menu and asks them to guess what ingredients and techniques are in the subsequent ten courses of food.

Called Trust because diners have no idea what will be on the menu, the limited days it was available at the Colmore Row, Birmingham, restaurant were memorable for all involved. So from May 21 there will be six new dates.

Guests are encouraged to sit back and place their Trust in the chef team at Six by Nico Birmingham, for 10 courses, priced at £45, that is initially presented to them as a blank menu. During the experience, diners will be encouraged to guess and write down their thoughts on the dish’s elements, before being revealed to them by the staff. For those who wish to know beforehand, they can request this, but it is encouraged not to and trust in the chefs.

Six by Nico, Colmore Row

Never the same meal twice, the Trust menu begins with an amuse bouche, highlighting local ingredients, then diners will get to enjoy individual courses such as pasta, lamb, asparagus, or fish - the options are endless.

Trust represents the first step in the evolution of Nico's Six concept which normally gives diners six courses on a theme, which have included since it opened in January, the Chippie, Alice in Wonderland, Hanoi and New York.

Dessert - Six by Nico style

Founder of Six by Nico and Chef, Nico Simeone, said, "The reaction to our TRUST menu has been phenomenal and it’s great to know that so many of you are willing to place your trust in our talented chef team who are always finding creative and interesting ways to work with new ingredients. At Six by Nico, we believe that every meal should be an experience, and our new TRUST menu really embodies those values. But more importantly, we believe a 10-course dining experience should be accessible for everyone.”

The Trust menu is priced at £45 per person and will be available to book from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, June 25 for one day per week. A wine pairing is also available at £30 per person.

Spaces are limited, bookings are live at https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/birmingham/trust/