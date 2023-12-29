Wetherspoons to sell discounted food and drinks in January sales – with pints at £1.99

Customers will be able to save money when they visit the budget pub chain next month with some pints costing as little £1.99 and a range of food on offer too.

The pub giant will be reducing the price of some of their drinks and meals for just over two weeks, starting on Tuesday, January 2 and ending on Wednesday, January 17.

The average sale price of favourite pints such as Bud Light and Doom Bar will be just £1.99.

Meanwhile, a classic cocktail will cost £2.99, a bottle of Beck's Blue at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks are also included in the sale such as Erdinger, BrewDog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pubs will serve customers responsibly."

The January sale will be available across all Wetherspoon pubs, of which there are more than 800.

Customers will also be able to save on food, such as the small breakfasts, small "3 for..." plates and a range of burgers.

Here's where to find your nearest Wetherspoon in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, and Staffordshire: