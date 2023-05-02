Pubs prepare for bumper weekend as region celebrates coronation of King Charles III

Lisa Parsons at The Wheatsheaf

The coronation, which will take place on Saturday, is expected to provide a £120 million boost for pubs across the UK.

Figures from the British Beer and Pub Association show local pubs and breweries expect to pour 62 million pints over the celebratory coronation bank holiday weekend.

It is welcome news at a time when some pubs are still trying to bounce back following the pandemic and have struggled during the cost of living crisis.

Many pubs in the Black Country are already starting to put up flags and bunting for the momentous royal occasion, while others even have their own events planned.

Lisa Parsons, licensee of The Wheatsheaf in Wolverhampton, will be screening the coronation at the pub in Market Street.

She is anticipating a busy day, with the royal event happening just hours before Wolves play Aston Villa at Molineux.

"We will be showing the coronation on the TV and we have a DJ on in the pub all day," Lisa said.

"There'll be loads of bunting and lots of flags.

"I think it will be a really good day. The pub will be full of football fans too as Wolves are playing Villa. When we play Villa, it is the busiest home game we have."

People will also be able to watch the coronation at The Hogshead in Wolverhampton city centre, which will be decorated with flags and bunting.

Manager Adam Cheesman said: "We are expecting it to be busier than normal. It will bring extra trade in.

"We had it with the royal weddings, some people came to the pub to watch it.

"We expect people will come for food and drinks afterwards too, if they are watching it from home."

Staff at the The Black Country Arms in Walsall will also be busy putting decorations up ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

"I think it will probably be a good weekend for us," said licensee Kim Langford.

"We will be showing the coronation. I know some people will be having their own street parties but we will be here if people want to celebrate with us."

Steve Bennett, who owns The Fountain Inn in Tipton, said he hoped people would support their local pubs as the nation celebrates the occasion.

He added: "I think it will all depend on the weather but I'm hoping people will come out.

"I'm taking 20p off all drinks and I'll take around a free buffet during the day and night."

Malcolm Roberts, manager of The Rising Sun in Tipton, said the pub would be showing the coronation on all four screens and The Journey Men will be playing live music in the courtyard from 4-7pm on Sunday.

He said: "If the weather is nice I think it will be really good and if it's busy it'll be good for trade. We've got some decorations we'll be putting up too."

A Black Country brewery will also have a special coronation ale on sale in its pubs.

Batham’s Sovereign will go on sale on Friday.

The 4.2 per cent beer has been produced as a collaboration with hop suppliers Charles Faram, based in Malvern.

The ale, which is brewed at the Batham’s brewery on the Delph Road in Brierley Hill, uses three British hop varieties – Sovereign, Cascae and Olicana.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: "Our brewers and pubs are looking forward to The King's coronation being a time for communities across the country to join in celebration - and what better place to do that than at your local?

"There are few things about public life that stand the test of time from one generation to the next, and the welcoming of a new monarch is undoubtedly a time to reflect on this and note how our much-loved pubs remain at the heart of their communities, just as they have done for centuries.