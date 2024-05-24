Spring fair fun day in Dudley town centre

This weekend, families, carers and those with little ones can take advantage of a free family fun day at the Birdcage Shopping Parade, in Dudley town centre.

The event will take place from noon to 4pm on Saturday, May 25, with those who sign up in advance also able to grab a free drink.

Visitors will also be able to visit the range of shops in the shopping centre and find out more about the history of the town centre and what it has to offer.

The event will take place on the Birdcage Shopping promenade, Dudley. Photo: Google

The event was organised by the West Midlands Combined Authority, which is currently developing a new Dudley interchange and Metro line to better connect the town to the wider region.

Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands, will also be attending the event for one of his first official visits to the town since his election at the start of May.

Richard Park said: "We have put together this spring fair to provide a fun day out for local families and promote many of the wonderful shops and local businesses in the area.

"Bringing the community together is important at this time of great transformation and regeneration in the town – including the development of the new Metro and bus interchange."

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "Dudley town centre remains open for business while major regeneration work is underway, including the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the bus station.

"We welcome this event organised by the combined authority and would encourage people to come along and enjoy the day and of course support the businesses within Birdcage Walk and the wider area."

To find out more about the event, and to sign up for the spring fair, please visit the Eventbrite website.