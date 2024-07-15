Watch: Michael Buble and Fleetwood Mac hits belted out at Black Country music festival

Acts dedicated to the likes of Oasis, Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, Madness, Brunio Mars, Michael Buble and Tina Turner perform some of the most recognisable pop and rock anthems to crowds during the two-day festival.

Saturday also saw the Symphonix Rock Orchestra perform in the headline slot, with a set that promised to blend symphony and rock music.

Sunday's performances finished in time for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain, though organisers arranged a big screen so fans could stay behind and watch the match, and there were plenty of England shirts and flags on show as fans enjoyed the music while eagerly awaiting the football.

This year's event also coincided with Black Country Day, with other festival-goers waving the region's flag in celebration.

Musicom Festival at Himley Park..Fleetwood Mac Experience..

