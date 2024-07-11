'No chance': John Bishop postpones Wolvermapnton show ahead of Euro 2024 finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Bishop took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his plans to change the start time of his upcoming gig at The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Sunday night.

England are set to face Spain as part of their second consecutive finals match held in Berlin. However, Bishop told fans that there was 'no way' he would miss the match to perform the scheduled show.

On the social media video announcement, the comedian said: "This is a message to all the people coming to Wolverhampton on Sunday.

"I'm not doing the show at 8pm, the show is going to get moved and you're all going to get an email in the morning telling you the new time. I know it won't suit everyone, so whoever can't make it, we will give you a refund.

"There's no chance I'm going to be doing it at 8pm because I'm going to be busy watching these boys (England)."

The 57-year-old comedian was born in Everton but was raised in Runcorn, going on to play semi-professionally for Crewe Alexandra and Southport.

Bishop has promised that everyone who is unable to attend the new times will get a full refund.