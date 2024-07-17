Major international BMX event coming to Wolverhampton offering chance to win huge cash prize

Old Market Square in Wolverhampton will be transformed into a showground for BMX, scooter and breaking shows as part of the major urban sport event, FISE Xperience Series.

Athletes from across the world will bring the action to the city from September 13 to 15, and local people who think they’ve got what it takes can go up against them in competition.

The E-FISE BMX street contest is said to bring the 'world's best' professional BMX street riders to Wolverhampton, where they will showcase their skills in the city's streets. Amateur riders will be able to take part by entering the 'Wild Card Contest', and the three winners of the contest will then have the chance to compete alongside the professionals for a chance to win a share of 22,000 Euros (£18,489.53)