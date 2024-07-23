Your guide to all 56 ciders, perries and ales on offer at Wolverhampton summer beer festival

The 47th year of the CAMRA Wolverhampton Summer Festival of Beer & Cider will see a stellar collection of ciders, perries and cask ales on offer within the halls of the Newhampton Arts Centre between this Thursday and Saturday.

Cask ales from breweries including Arbor, Fixed Wheel, Holdens, Ossett, Abbeydale will be on offer, as well as at least three exclusive beers brewed especially for the festival as well as a fine selection of ciders and perries.

With 56 different drinks in total for people to try over the three days of the festival, including 13 ciders and perriess and 43 cask ales, we've provided a breakdown of each drink and what you can expect over the weekend in terms of alcohol by volume (ABV) and the type of taste you'll get:

Cider and Perry

Dunkertons Black Fox Organic - ABV 6 per cent and is a medium dry cider with a lively tangy finish. Handcrafted with up to 14 different cider apple varieties, carefully blended to deliver a deliciously rounded cider with a lively, tangy finish and light honey hues.

Farmer Jims Strawberry and Kiwi - ABV 4 per cent and is a medium cider blended with strawberries and kiwi to provide a wide and fruity taste.

Moles Black Rat Perry - ABV 6.8 per cent and is a medium and traditional farmhouse perry made from local Somerset perry pears. The sort of thing you might drink in a pub in the Somerset levels, overlooking the Avon.

My’N’Ers Cider - Sweet - ABV 6.5 per cent and is a traditional cider made with a blend of Hampshire eating and Somerset cider apples to provide a sweet taste.

Newton Court Panting Partridge Perry - ABV 5.3 per cent and is a medium cider with a pear finish, is light in colour, complex in flavour, refreshing to drink and features a blend of Longdon, Hendre Huffcap and Butt perry pears.

Purbeck Bushey Berry - ABV 4 per cent and is an expertly balanced cider with an apple and berry flavour.

Purbeck Muddy Scamp - ABV 6.9 per cent and is a medium dry traditional cloudy farmhouse cider which holds a bittersweet apple taste with a fresh woodland aftertaste.

Rich’s Golden Harvest - ABV 4.5 per cent and is a light and refreshing session cider, made from locally grown Somerset apples with added apple juice. It was winner of Taste of the West Gold 2023.

Rich’s Legbender - ABV 6 per cent and is a dry Somerset cider. Legbender is named after the famous Legbender cider shop in Cheddar.

Sheppy’s Cider with Raspberry - ABV 4 per cent and is a medium sweet traditional cider blended with fresh raspberries. It has been blended at home on the farm using a light, but traditional cider apple blend and pure raspberry juice.

Snails Bank Orchard Dry - ABV 5.2 per cent and is a dry cider with mostly Dabinett apples and other traditional cider apples to provide a taste which is sharp, slightly bitter, but allows the flavours to come through.

Sting Cider Tucks Tipple - ABV 4.7 per cent and is a medium cider. Donated by The Chindit and make in the heart of Robin Hood Country to produce a pint which can be drunk as part of a session.

Templar’s Choice Normandy - ABV 7 per cent and is an extra dry cider which is unpasteurised and unfiltered and has a cloudy look to it. Has been imported from France

Cask Ales

Abbeydale Through The Hopback: Citra - ABV 4 per cent and was made using citra one hops, giving a citrus aroma and flavours of grapefruit, lime and tropical fruits. It's also a gluten-free drink.

Ainsty Ales Ainsty Assassin - ABV 4.9 per cent and is an oatmeal-based Stout packed with oats, chocolate, crystal and brown Malts, resulting in a smooth & slightly sweet Stout.

AJ’s IPA - ABV 4.6 per cent and uses American hops to impact a hoppy flavour to this straw-coloured IPA which leads to a floral bitter finish.

AJ’s Stuck In The Black Country - ABV 6 per cent and has a mellow hop flavour tasting malty with spicy notes.

All Nations Broughs’ Dabley Gold - ABV 4.7 per cent and was specially brewed for the festival after having not been brewed for more than 20 years. It is a smooth sweet Golden pale ale with a slight bitter aftertaste.

All Nations All Nations Home Brewed Ale - ABV 3.8 per cent and is described as the "famous house beer” of All Nations, being brewed all year round. it is a straw-coloured, easy drinking, well balanced beer brewed with only two hops.

Allendale Wanderlust - ABV 6.5 per cent and is a West Country-style IPA, full of tropical citrus flavours and aroma for a fruity taste and experience.

Arbor Shangri-La - ABV 4.2 per cent Session IPA brewed with Citra, Columbus, Ekuanot and Mosaic hops to provide a strong and rich flavour.

Banks’s Brewery Sabro Ambrosia - ABV 4.3 per cent and is a session IPA which is gold in colour, dry hopped with Sabro, cultivated from a native American wild hop from New Mexico and comes with complex fruit & citrus flavours.

Beowulf Dark Raven - ABV 4.5 per cent and is brewed using pale, black and crystal malts & hopped with fuggles to provide a big smoked aroma with liquorice, coffee, dark chocolate & burnt fruit.

Beowulf Finn’s Hall Porter (FHP) - ABV 4.7 per cent and was made as a tribute to Finn, a character famed for his hospitality in the story of Beowulf, and comes with a dark and smokey aroma.

Bristol Beer Factory Milk Stout - ABV 4.5 per cent and is a smooth and creamy stout, with a mixture of chocolate sweetness and coffee bitterness.

Bristol Beer Factory Everytime - ABV 3.8 per cent and is a Session IPA with a hoppy taste that gives the feeling of the West Coast of America.

Church End Brewery Vicar’s Ruin - ABV 4.4 per cent and is an English straw-coloured bitter with a hoppy flavour and a malty finish..

Church End Brewery Fallen Angel - ABV 5 per cent and combines a hoppy aroma and taste with a subtle fruitiness.

Derby Brewing Co Dashingly Dark - ABV per cent 4.8 and is a smooth dark stout which mixes complex flavours and a roast chocolate finish.

Electric Bear Don’t Know Jack - ABV 3.8 per cent and is a pale ale with American hops and gives off fresh notes of citrus, mango & hints of small orange fruits.

Enville Simpkiss Bitter - ABV 4 per cent and is described as a rekindled Midland bitter that mixes a caramel body with sweet malt and hop bite for a fruity hop finish.

Exmoor Ale - ABV 3.8 per cent and is a light chestnut-brown session beer which has a fresh, grainy, biscuity nose with a hint of fresh citrus fruit and provides a hoppy and dry finish,

Firs Brewery Summer Fest - ABV 4.5 per cent and is a pale malt with Spart, Pacifica, Saaz and Styrian Golding hops which combine with pale malt & coriander seeds to provide a lazy summers afternoon pint.

Fixed Wheel Blackheath Stout - ABV 5 per cent which combines New Zealand and English hops for a full-bodied stour with oaky bitterness and a creamy dark fruit finish.

Fownd Mermaids Tail - ABV 4.8 per cent and is an IPA with a mixture of bittering hops and flavours of grapefruit, mango, pine, peach and orange.

Fownd Gold - ABV 4.2 per cent and is a session bitter with Cascade hops that look to provide a floral flavour.

Froth Blowers Cloudburst Porter - ABV 4.6 per cent and is a dark, red beer, made with live yeast, Maris Otter pale or extra-pale malt as the base to provide a bitter flavour.

Green Duck Zesty - ABV 3.8 per cent and uses lemon zest and Cascade hops to produce a gluten-free pale ale.

Holdens Golden Glow - ABV 4.4 per cent and is the show-stopping, most popular beer from the Holdens brewery in Woodsetton, full of hoppy flavour.

Hopback Summer Lightning - ABV 5 per cent and is a straw-coloured bitter with a fresh and hoppy aroma. It has been donated by The Firs in Codsall.

Kelham Island Pale Rider - ABV 5 per cent and is a pale ale which is a combination of floral hops, citrus, and biscuity malt.

Kinver Aurora - ABV 4.6 per cent and has been brewed with Aurora hops from Slovenia to provide a golden and refreshing pint.

Kinver Livin’ On The Edge - ABV 4.9 per cent and was brewed for Black Country Day celebrations with four different hops to provide a beer which is pale and hoppy.

Little Critters Vanilla Chinchilla - ABV 4.5 per cent and which is an ice cream porter which balances chocolate malt with sweet notes of lactose and vanilla.

Morton Brewery Essington IPA - ABV 4.8 per cent and which is pale, bitter, strong and hoppy, using Pale malt, lager malt and Brewers Gold hops.

Newbridge Solaris - ABV 4.5 per cent and has been described as a pint with a bitter first taste, then a fruitier feel and flora aroma afterwards.

Newbridge Little Fox - ABV 4.2 per cent and which is brewed with English Maris Otter malted barley, and Target, Goldings & Progress hops for a beer which is amber in colour with complex earthy flavours.

Oakham Cohort - ABV 4 per cent and is described as a sessionable pale ale brewed with Amarillo and CF247 for a citrus orange taste.

Oakham Green Devil IPA - ABV 6 per cent and is an IPA using USA-grown Citra hops for a beer with a strong tropical fruit taste.

Only With Love Chuck - ABV 4.7 per cent and is a beer suitable for vegans, with a stone and orchard fruits taste.

Only With Love Stroop - ABV 5 per cent and is a Sussex-born taste of Belgium, using a specialist yeast strain that gives it a delicate taste of bubble-gum and banana followed by a mouthful of waffles.

Rat (Ossett) Ratsuma - ABV 4.7 per cent and is a citrussy pale ale which is straw-coloured and has a slight malty sweetness, flavoured with orange peel and Azacca hops, dry hopped with Simcoe.

Rooster Into The Surf - ABV 4.5 per cent and is a west coast pale. which combines Centennial, Cascade and Amarillo hops to provide a drink full of citrus fruits and a piney bitterness.

Three Brothers Brewing Co Session IPA - ABV 4.5 per cent and is described as a refreshingly crisp, lightly hopped Golden ale with light citrus notes.

Tiny Rebel Neon Nectar - ABV 5 per cent and is a pale ale which mixes raspberry and blackcurrant to deliver aromas of dark berry alongside a fruity finish.

Vocation Naughty & Nice - ABV 5.9 per cent and mixes chocolate, roast Barley and dark crystal malt for a rich and deep taste.

Tickets to the festival start at £5 per day, with a multi-day ticket for £10 and group tickets over each day.

To find out more about the event and to buy tickets, go to the festival website.