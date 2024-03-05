Family event to provide egg-cellent support for Midlands Air Ambulance

The Easter Eggsperience is an interactive family event, offering an array of seasonal activities for little ones to enjoy, including an Easter egg hunt, Easter games and the chance to meet special guest Peter Rabbit.

Each child will also receive a goody bag to take home with them.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s advanced pre-hospital emergency service.

Tickets cost £10 per child, and up to two accompanying adults go free. People are asked to note that only registered entrants will be permitted on the day and pre-registration is required for those wanting to take part.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “This really is a unique opportunity for children to not only enjoy a packed event full of Easter fun, but to also see our new airbase and learn more about our lifesaving service. We are all looking forward to welcoming youngsters from across the communities we serve and hope that the people of Shropshire and beyond register for this eggs-tra special event.”

People can register their interest for the event by visiting midlandsairambulance.com/events/easter-eggsperience