Town's annual community pantomime returns this week

Showtime Community Productions will be putting on their third production under that banner, after successful performances of Dick Whittington and The Wizard of Oz in the last two years.

Billed as 'the biggest pantomime in Sandwell,' the audience is invited to join Jack on his quest to save Wednesbury by climbing the beanstalk and defeat the Giant Blunderbore.

The stars of Showtime Community Productions' Jack and the Beanstalk

One of the organisers, Matt Flavin, also appears in the pantomime and said they had been rehearsing hard to make it one of the biggest and best yet.

He said: "This is the third one we have done under Showtime Community Productions which is a community interest company and we try to make it that, one that involves all members of the community and is open for them to come and enjoy.

"We don't charge large amounts for tickets and we try to make it fun for people encourage them to come to what is Wednesbury town centre and have a fun night out."

A video of the cast in rehearsals for the show is on the Showtime Community Productions Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ShowtimeCommunityProductions/videos/1105031844009586

The pantomime will run from Wednesday, January 17 to Saturday, January 20 inclusive at Wednesbury Town Hall.

For tickets, which cost just £7.50, visit ticketsource.co.uk/showtimewednesbury.