The jewellery is from a seller in Wolverhampton and the first part of the collection will be sold by Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art at auction on December 6.

The remainder of the collection will be consigned to a specialist silver, jewellery and watches auction on January 17.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, said: “There are around 40 pieces of jewellery in the collection, including continental and American gold.

"It belonged to the late mother of the vendor who has now decided to sell the jewellery, so that others can enjoy wearing it.”

An 18 carat gold Breguet Heritage 374 gentlemen’s wristwatch which is valued at between £6,000 and £8,000. Picture: Halls

Some of the other pieces of jewellery included in Halls Fine Art’s final auction of 2023, on December 6, are a brooch attributed to Cartier at up to £6,000, a tanzanite and diamond cluster ring at up to £3,000, a two-stone diamond crossover ring at up to £2,000 and two Tiffany 18 carat gold bangles, each valued at up to £1,500.

For those thinking of popping the question over the festive period, the auction has a good selection of diamond rings on offer.

For ladies preparing for a festive ball, there are two impressive Victorian and Edwardian tiaras which are valued at up to £600.

One of the potential stars of the silver section, which includes four silver sets of cutlery, is a silver and enamel kovsh, a Russian drinking vessel, at up to £800.

A silver and enamel Russian kovsh drinking vessel which is valued at up to £800. Picture: Halls

Pick of the gentlemen’s wrist watches are a Breguet 18 carat gold Heritage 374 at up to £8,000, an 18 carat gold Rolex Oyster and an 18 carat gold Patek Philippe, each valued at up to £6,000 and a British military issue Cyma at up to £1,200.

Maryanne and the company’s watches specialist Alexander Clement will be valuing silver, jewellery and watches at Halls’ Battlefield headquarters on Thursday, November 30 from 10am to 4pm.

It will be a chance for people to have individual items or collections valued professionally and, if they wish, to consign them to Halls Fine Art’s auction on January 17.

“Receiving an up-to-date valuation of silver, jewellery and watches is important for owners, as markets fluctuate,” said Maryanne.

“Based on what we tell them, they might need to review their home contents insurance cover to avoid being underinsured in the unfortunate event of having to make a claim.”

The auction can be viewed on Sunday to Tuesday, December 3-5. Anyone wishing to make an appointment to have silver, jewellery or watches valued should phone Halls Fine Art on 01743 450700.