Vintage steam engine to run through Black Country on Saturday - when and where to see it

The Capital Christmas Express is running from Chester to London and back, giving hundreds of people the chance to enjoy some time down south.

Only the southbound train will be pulled by a steam locomotive, with the evening return set to be diesel-hauled.

The steam loco in charge of the train to London will be a former London Midland & Scottish Railway (LMS) Black 5 locomotive, a type which was regularly seen in the Black Country and wider West Midlands during the days of steam.

The unnamed loco, no. 44932, was built in 1945 and worked for the LMS, and later British Railways, for 23 years until it became one of the last steam engines to be withdrawn in August 1968.

The Capital Christmas Express - southbound

It's an early start for those going to London. From Chester the train heads south to Shrewsbury before turning east and running via Telford to Wolverhampton.