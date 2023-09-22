Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder skates into Birmingham this winter

Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder

Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is skating into Birmingham's Resorts World Arena in November, giving fans from across the region the chance to experience the magic of Disney through song and dance.

Tickets are currently on sale for shows on dates which range from Wednesday, November 1 to Sunday, November 5.

The show is part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney company, and follows on from the Disney 100 concert.

Guests of the Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder will relive magical Disney stories with all of their favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating, as the show visits the Resorts World arena for the 12th time, first debuting in 2008.

Many of the talented Disney On Ice cast, including Calgary-born Shay Jackson, have been skating since they were two years old, driven by a passion to “inspire children” and “put a big smile on everyone’s faces”. Stars like Shay rehearse for more than 550 hours to perfect each performance and encapsulate the characters, while a team of choreographers and set and costume designers create approximately 181 props and 250 different costumes.

These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set for Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder, everything is all transported in 19 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 10 hours to set up.

In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do at disneyonice.com/en-gb.

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder will be skating into the UK from November 1 to December 31, full dates and venues below: