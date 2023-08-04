Time is ticking towards auction of clocks and watches in Staffordshire

Independent valuer Georgina Southam with some of the watch collection from Tamworth.

Dozens of vintage, luxury, prestige, niche and retro timepieces are expected to exceed £25,000 with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Monday, August 14.

A Tamworth collection includes a ‘racing red’ Michael Schumacher special edition Omega Speedmaster, an Omega Speedmaster Professional Mark II, and a vintage Omega Seamaster chronograph.

There is also a British military issue Hamilton wristwatch bearing the ‘crow’s foot’ broad arrow symbol, a 1970s Aquastar Regate regatta watch with a countdown timer, a vintage Omega LED ‘time computer’ and a retro Jowissa digital timepiece with a brown and orange dial.

Further examples include models by Longines, Tag Heuer, Tudor, Oris, Seiko, Zenith, Chronographe Suisse, Oriosa and Favre Leuba.

Another collection of wristwatches consigned by a vendor from Sutton Coldfield features two timepieces hailing from Glashütte in the district of Sächsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge, Saxony – the birthplace of German watchmaking.

One is a stainless steel Glashütte Original; the other a reference 221.021 1815 UP/DOWN model by A. Lange & Söhne, a maker esteemed by many as one of, if not the, world’s finest watch brand, on par with even the venerated Patek Philippe.

Also included in a Sutton Coldfield collection are a stainless steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a blue dial, a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, a diamond set Parmigiani Fleurier and watches by Breguet, Audemars Piguet and Omega.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said: “This sale comprehensively covers the whole sphere of collecting timepieces and ticks all the boxes for watch connoisseurs.

“Watches have been a popular accessory for more than 100 years.

“Styles and designs have changed and timepieces have evolved from simply telling the time and date to incorporating all kinds of features for exploration, emergency and professional sport.

“This sale ranges from a detailed assembly of niche and unusual timepieces to a collection of stunning prestige luxury watches.

“It is a great example of the versatility of watch collecting.

“You don't have to have a huge bank balance – it's not about who buys the most expensive, it is about purchasing and enjoying what excites you.

“A watch collection could start at £5 or £10 with practically no upwards limit.”

Appointments for free watch valuations and advice with Ben Winterton are available to book at Fradley and The Tamworth Auction Centre in Church Street.

Insurance and probate valuations for watches with independent valuer Georgina Southam MIRV FGA DGA BA (Hons) are also available by appointment.

The watch collections feature in the first section of Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ August 14 Antiques & Home Sale, starting 9.30am at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, WS13 8NF.