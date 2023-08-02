Specialist in war medals heads to Lichfield for valuation event

The medals of Private Richards

Jeff Clark has been involved in the field of militaria for 20 years and hopes to uncover more inspiring stories at a valuation day with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at Fradley Park on August 10.

Appointments with Mr Clark may be booked at The Lichfield Auction Centre, off Wood End Lane, between 9am and 4pm.

“The stories behind items of militaria frequently turn out to be fascinating and inspiring,” he said.

“A memorable collection we were honoured to handle at The Tamworth Auction Rooms recently was that of the medals of a local soldier who made it home from WW1 despite being gassed in the trenches.

“Born at the end of the 19th century at a house in Aldergate, just yards from the saleroom, Private William J Richards of the North Staffs Regiment was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for ‘conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty during an enemy attack… utterly regardless of personal danger’.”

Private Richards’ DCM, 1914-1915 trio of medals and archive including a Princess Mary Christmas tin sold for £1,400.

The oldest British award for gallantry, the DCM was a decoration established in 1854 by Queen Victoria for gallantry in the field by other ranks of the British Army.

Only ranked below the Victoria Cross – which was introduced in 1856 – the DCM was discontinued in 1993 when it was replaced by the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

“This brave soldier survived the trenches and returned from the war to live a simple life as a carpenter,” said Mr Clark. “He married at St Edith’s Church and stayed in Tamworth but sadly died in his early 50s from lung complications – probably caused by being gassed in WW1.”

Another militaria collection which went under the hammer recently included a large consignment of military kit bags, equipment, caps and uniforms.

“It had been accumulated by a gentleman who had collected anything and everything and we had no information as to what treasures might have been amongst it all,” added Mr Clark. “But we leave no stone unturned and uncovered a wonderful cache of military clothing which exceeded £700 at auction.

“It was not a bad result from a bundle which would otherwise have been thrown away and a great example as to why it’s always worth seeking advice.

“If you are not familiar with the field of medals and militaria and have some items you would like appraising, I am here to help so please do get in touch.”