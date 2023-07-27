Dinosaurs run amok in Wolverhampton in new Jurassic trail for families

Custard, the bear mascot for Compton Care, gets up close and personal with the dinosaur at the superstore

Nine of the giant lizards have taken up residence as part of a new city-wide discovery trail.

Compton Care has joined in the fun of the Enjoy Wolverhampton dinosaur trail, which is called Jurassic Wolves and challenges dinosaur lovers of all ages to walk around the city centre with a map and attempt to find all nine dinosaurs.

The event started on July 22 and runs until September 3, allowing plenty of time to find the dinosaurs, which include a Velociraptor, a Stegosaurus, a baby Brachiosaurus and a Triceratops, and learn about each, including the name, as part of a competition.

The streets of Wolverhampton resemble the Jurassic wilderness as people search for the realistic and vibrant dinosaurs, as well as complete a fossil dig and meet a number of baby dinosaurs at a family event.

It is the latest big search event to hit the city following the successful Wolf hunt, which saw dozens of wolves hidden all across Wolverhampton in locations such as West Park, East Park and the Wolverhampton Civic Centre.

City venues such as the Mander Centre and Waterstones are involved in the trail, as is the Compton Care Superstore on St George's Parade, opposite the open-air market, which is playing host to a Dilophosaurus.

The superstore helps to raise funds for the charity, which provides palliative and respite care for people suffering from terminal and serious illness and their families, and mascot Custard was on hand to welcome the Dilophosaurus to the superstore for the trail.

Store manager Clare Walker said it was really important for the superstore to be part of the trail as it helped it to continue to connect with the community.

She said: "I think it's really important as we're a community charity and community is at the heart of everything we do, so it's just nice to be in the centre of Wolverhampton and include the dinosaur as part of the family thing.

"I think having Custard and the dinosaur here helps make Compton more approachable as it's a way that we can reach out and involve children and adults as everyone smiles when they see him.

"We are open seven days a week and we've got loads of great bargains, so you can come and shop with us and also find out more about the dinosaur."

Compton marketing and PR manager Grace Clarke said it was a great engagement piece with the community to be involved in the trail.

She said: "It's good to get children and families involved as we obviously deal with some heavy topics at Compton and it's nice to be able to open up to the community and invite people to see our friendly faces.

"It's very much a visual thing and the more the merrier for people to come down to the superstore and also get to see dinosaurs - who doesn't love a dinosaur?"